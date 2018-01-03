The following are the 15th day Winter Race held here today.



The Solitaire Plate Div.I (About) 1200 M Cat II Asteria (M/s Anil Kumar Venkat Epur, Venkat Epur and M Goutham Reddy) 60 carried 57.5 Md Ismail First 55 Deepak S Second Magical Skill 55 carried 52.5 CP Boppanna Third Mahathi 57.5 Aneel Fourth Not run: Top Link rest eight ran Won By: 1/2 l, Neck, 1/2 l Time: One minute 13.21 seconds Winner Trained By: L D'Silva Favourite: Fashion High Tote Paid: Rs 46 for win, Rs 10, Rs 7 and Rs 6 for places SHP: Rs 20 Forecast: Rs 230 Quinella: Rs 91 Tanala: Rs 870 paid on 81 tickets.

