JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Dhawan fit for first Test, Jadeja down with viral "illness"

FC Goa players yet to arrive, match against ATK to be delayed
Business Standard

The following are the 15th day

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

The following are the 15th day Hyderabad Winter Race results held here today.

The Solitaire Plate Div.I (About) 1200 M Cat II Asteria (M/s Anil Kumar Venkat Epur, Bharat Venkat Epur and M Goutham Reddy) 60 carried 57.5 Md Ismail First Vancouver 55 Deepak S Second Magical Skill 55 carried 52.5 CP Boppanna Third Mahathi 57.5 Aneel Fourth Not run: Top Link rest eight ran Won By: 1/2 l, Neck, 1/2 l Time: One minute 13.21 seconds Winner Trained By: L D'Silva Favourite: Fashion High Tote Paid: Rs 46 for win, Rs 10, Rs 7 and Rs 6 for places SHP: Rs 20 Forecast: Rs 230 Quinella: Rs 91 Tanala: Rs 870 paid on 81 tickets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 18:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements