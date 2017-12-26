"The Sound of Music" star Heather Menzies-Urich dies

Heather Menzies-Urich, best known for her role of Louisa in the 1965 Oscar-winning "The Sound of Music" has passed away. She was 68.



was recently diagnosed with brain and died surrounded by her family, her son Ryan told Variety.



The Rodgers and Hammerstein estate, representing "The Sound of Music" musical creators and Oscar Hammerstein, condoled Urich's death and said "Heather was part of 'the family'"."There is really no other way to describe the members of the cast of the movie of 'The Sound of Music'. And of 'the kids,' Heather was a cheerful and positive member of the group, always hoping for the next gathering."We are all lucky to have known her, and she will happily live on in that beautiful movie. We will miss her," according to a statement by Ted Chapin, of the Rodgers and Hammerstein estate.was born in 1949 in Her first acting credit was on the TV series "My Three Sons" at the age of 13.She then auditioned and got the part of Louisa the third-oldest sibling in 'The Sound of Music', which also starred andThe went on to become a beloved classic and won five Oscars, including best picture.Her other acting credits included "Hawaii", "Dragnet 1967", "The Bob Newhart Show", and "Logan's Run".was married to producer Robert until his death in 2002.

