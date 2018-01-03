There would be huge market for Girls Aloud reunion:Ex manager

Former Aloud, Louis Walsh, says the band could reform if all five members get back on the same page.



The "X Factor" helped create the girl group in 2002, which featured Sarah Harding, Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle, and Kimberley Walsh, reported Contactmusic.



"It needs to be the five of them. They'd do really, really well. If Bananarama could do it, why can't do it?" he said.The band played their final concert back in March 2013 after celebrating their 10th anniversary.Louis, 65, said the group would do well because they had hits such as "Biology", "The promise" and "I'll stand by you" to their credit."There would be a huge market for a reunion. They need to delay it for a while but they had great songs, brilliant, brilliant songs - some of the best songs for a long time. And they all look good," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)