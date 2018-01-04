Thieves steal famed Indian jewels from Venice exhibit

Thieves today stole precious Indian jewels from the famed Collection that were on show in a Venetian palace, making off with a and a pair of earrings by mixing in with the crowd on the final day of the exhibition, police said.



The stolen jewels were considered to be of lesser value than some of the highlights of the Collection, which includes dating from the time of the Mughal Empire.



But police said they were made of gold, platinum and and reports estimated their value in the millions of euros.police said the security alarm went off at around 10 AM at Venice's and police immediately sealed the area. But by then, the thieves had already made their escape from the museum, known as the Palazzo Ducale and one of Venice's top tourist destinations on the edge of St Mark's Square.police told the agency the thieves managed to delay the triggering of the alarm system, allowing them to escape.The Collection is a renowned collection of 270 pieces of Indian and Indian-inspired jewelry and precious stones, spanning 400 years from the Mughal period to the present and assembled by Qatar's Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani.Forbe's Magazine has said "there is no comparable collection on the planet."The exhibit, "Treasures of the Mughals and the Maharajas," was due to close today, the latest stop in a travelling exhibit that has brought the collection to Paris' Grand Palais, London's and Albert Museum, New York's Metropolitan and the near Kyoto,A for the collection, John Maxse, said it was in regular contact with Italian authorities and Venice's Foundation of Civic Museums, which runs theIn a statement the foundation said the and earrings stolen were "contemporary pieces and consequently are of less historical value than other items in the collection."police noted that since the items are so unique, they will be nearly impossible to sell on the market.

