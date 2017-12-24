Thousands protest against Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem

Thousands of Israelis are rallying in the streets of calling on Benjamin Netanyahu to resign over alleged corruption for the fourth consecutive week, while hundreds more gathered in for the first time in an anti-corruption demonstration.



said several thousand people massed in central today in the latest protest against the Several hundred more attended a right-wing anti- corruption rally in Jerusalem, with speeches headlined by former Protesters in held signs reading "not right, not left, just straight."



Police have questioned Netanyahu at least seven times, investigating two corruption allegations surrounding the four-term Israeli leader.They have said they suspect him of being involved in bribery, and breach of Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)