TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Floods in Nepal, India and Bangladesh affected 16 mn, says Red Cross

Doklam: Will continue to engage with China to find a solution, says India
Business Standard

Threat call to kill Yogi: UP ATS takes over probe

The Delhi Police's Special Cell is also looking into the matter

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath

The probe into a phone call received by the Delhi Police, in which an unidentified caller threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has been handed over to the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).

"We have handed over the probe to the ATS. As the call was made using Voice-over Internet Protocol (VoIP), it could not be traced. We are working on it," Additional Director General of Police (law-and-order) Anand Kumar told reporters in Lucknow.

The Delhi Police went into a tizzy after a duty officer in the police control room received the call on his landline number at 3 pm on Thursday.

According to a senior police officer, "The caller said you have only an hour to save Adityanath and disconnected the call."

The Delhi Police had subsequently said the call turned out to be a hoax.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell is also looking into the matter.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%