Threat call to kill Yogi: UP ATS takes over probe

The probe into a phone call received by the Delhi Police, in which an unidentified caller threatened to kill Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has been handed over to the UP (ATS).

"We have handed over the probe to the ATS. As the call was made using Voice-over Internet Protocol (VoIP), it could not be traced. We are working on it," Additional Director General of Police (law-and-order) Anand Kumar told reporters in Lucknow.

The went into a tizzy after a duty officer in the police control room received the call on his landline number at 3 pm on Thursday.

According to a senior police officer, "The caller said you have only an hour to save Adityanath and disconnected the call."

The had subsequently said the call turned out to be a hoax.

The Delhi Police's Special Cell is also looking into the matter.