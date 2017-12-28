Three cases of murders in Nashik

Police yesterday registered three cases of murders in the city in which three men were allegedly killed in separate incidents.



In a first incident, a 31-year-old man died after he was allegedly beaten up by three men at Mahalaxmi Nagar rickshaw stand last night.



On receiving information that a man was lying in a pool of blood, station officials rushed to the spot and admitted him to at around 8:30 PM, where he was declared brought dead, a senior said today.The deceased, identified as Sahebrao Jadhav, was a rickshaw-puller.Police suspect old enmity as the possible motive behind the killing.In another incidents, two men were allegedly attacked by a group with swords in their dwellings in Rajeev Nagar slums at around 11 PM.They were rushed to by Indira Nagar police station, where doctors declared them brought dead.The deceased are identified as Birajdar (22) and Devidas Ighe.Police suspect old rivalry as the motive behind the killings, the added.

