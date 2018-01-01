Three children go missing as boat capsizes in Bihar

Three children went missing while six others swam to safety when a country boat capsized in the Ganga in Bihar's district.



The incident occurred near Rajandipur ghat under station of the district when the boat carrying nine children lost its balance and capsized in the river, station SHO said.



All nine children, aged between 9 and 15 years, had gone there to usher in the New Year, the SHO said.Six children were able to swim to the shore, some with the help of local villagers, the SHO said, adding that the missing children have been identified as (14), (13) and Sohit Kumar (12).The (SDRF) personnel have been pressed into service to trace the missing children, the SHO added.

