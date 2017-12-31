Three family members killed in road accident

Three members of a family, including a minor, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck here, police said today.



The deceased were identified as Lalchandra Kesarwani, 50, his wife Lalmani, 45 and son Naitik, 7, the police said.



They were on their way to when a speeding truck hit their bike at Lohanad Morh on National Highway-2 yesterday, said Rakesh Chaurasia, in-charge of Kokhraj Police Station.The intensity of the collision was so huge that and his wife died on the spot, while his son was seriously injured, Chaurasia said.The seven-year-old succumbed to his injuries while he was being taken to in for treatment, he said."Police have taken the truck into custody, and bodies have been sent for post-mortem," Chaurasia said, adding that a search is underway to nab the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)