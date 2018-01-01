Three killed, five injured as car rams into parked lorry

Three persons, including a college student were killed and five injured when the car in which were travelling rammed into a parked lorry near on the city's outskirts, police said today.



The victims were returning to the city from Tirupur around midnight, to celebrate New Year, when the mishap occurred at Thennapalayam, police added.



All the injured have been hospitalised, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)