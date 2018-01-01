JUST IN
Business Standard

Three killed, five injured as car rams into parked lorry

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

Three persons, including a college student were killed and five injured when the car in which were travelling rammed into a parked lorry near Sulur on the city's outskirts, police said today.

The victims were returning to the city from Tirupur around midnight, to celebrate New Year, when the mishap occurred at Thennapalayam, police added.


All the injured have been hospitalised, they said.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 14:45 IST

