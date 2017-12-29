Three killed in accident on Delhi-Lucknow NH

Three persons were killed when their car rammed into a stationary mini-truck on the Delhi- National Highway amid heavy fog, police said.



The accident took place near Zed village last night, killing three persons including two women on the spot, SSP Joginder Kumar said.



Efforts were on to ascertain the identity of the deceased who are all in the age group of 25 to 40 years, the SSP said.Heavy fog last night had hit visibility and appears to be the cause of accident, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)