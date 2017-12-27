Three killed in car-lorry collision in Tirupur due to fog

Three persons, including a woman, were killed and five others injured, in a collision involving a car and a cotton-laden lorry in district today, due to poor visibility resulting from



The mishap occurred on Kangeyam-Vellakoil road early this morning when the car carrying eight persons was heading to the city from district, police said.



While three persons were killed, five others who suffered injuries are undergoing treatment in a private hospital here, they said.Under the impact of collision, the lorry caught fire.However, fire and rescue services personnel reached the spot and put out the flames, they said.Further investigations are on, police said.

