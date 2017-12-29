JUST IN
Three militants held in Nagaland

Press Trust of India  |  Kohima 

The Assam Rifles has arrested three cadres of a militant outfit from Nagaland's Tuensang district, an Assam Rifles spokesperson said today.

Acting on specific information, Assam Rifles personnel along with the police, launched an operation in Tuensang market area yesterday and arrested the three, the spokesperson said, adding, they belong to National Democratic Front of Bodoland (S), a militant outfit.


All the arrested persons are residents of Assam, he said.

First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 13:45 IST

