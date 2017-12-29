Three militants held in Nagaland

The Rifles has arrested three cadres of a militant outfit from Nagaland's district, an Rifles said today.



Acting on specific information, Rifles personnel along with the police, launched an operation in market area yesterday and arrested the three, the said, adding, they belong to of Bodoland (S), a militant outfit.



All the arrested persons are residents of Assam, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)