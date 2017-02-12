3 of 10 most valued cos add Rs 40,438 cr to m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Three of the 10 most valued added Rs 40,438.58 crore to their combined market valuation last week, with emerging as the biggest gainer.

However, seven others such as Reliance Industries, and suffered losses of total Rs 15,665.14 crore in the week to Friday.

Among the gainers, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of soared the most by Rs 32,108.12 crore to Rs 4,72,252.46 crore.

The valuation of zoomed Rs 7,602.89 crore to Rs 2,22,355.73 crore and that of by Rs 727.57 crore to Rs 3,31,103.56 crore on Friday.

On the other hand, ONGC's valuation plunged Rs 9,689.09 crore to Rs 2,48,194.77 crore.

HDFC Bank's slumped Rs 1,739.63 crore to Rs 3,33,728.01 crore and that of HDFC tanked Rs 1,196.73 crore to Rs 2,20,072.89 crore in the week ended on Friday.

The valuation of RIL declined by Rs 1,098.85 crore to Rs 3,34,215 crore and of slipped Rs 916.95 crore to Rs 2,20,268.06 crore.

The market valuation of CIL dropped by Rs 806.97 crore to Rs 2,01,585.61 crore.

Maruti Suzuki, the new entrant to the top-10 list, also suffered a loss of Rs 216.92 crore to Rs 1,84,595.08 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, led the chart followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, SBI, HDFC, CIL and Maruti.

Over the last week, the Sensex recorded a rise of 93.73 points, or 0.33 per cent, while the Nifty gained 52.60 points, or 0.60 per cent, respectively.