Three youth shun militancy, return home

Three young boys, who had joined ranks recently, have surrendered before security forces in Kashmir, a said today.



"Another three young boys in valley came back home in response to the call of their families.God bless them," of Police S P Vaid tweeted.



The police have made it a point not to reveal the identity of the youth, who surrender, in order to ensure their safety.However, sources said two of the three boys who gave themselves up were teenagers hailing from a village in district.Security forces in have maintained that they will provide all possible help to those local militants who want to renounce the path of violence and join the mainstream.Nearly a dozen youth have laid down arms in the past two months in

