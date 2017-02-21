Tiger conservation plans for 16 reserves are yet to be submitted

It also includes Ranthambore and Mukundhara Hills in Rajasthan

The Plan (TCP) of 16 reserves, including Ranthambore and Mukundhara Hills in Rajasthan, are yet to be submitted by various states to the National Authority (NTCA).



in its reply to an RTI application has stated that out of the total 50 tiger reserves in the country, of 34 tiger reserves has been approved while rest of the states including Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and are yet to submit final TCPs.



"So far, for Ranthambore and Mukundhara Hills reserves is yet to be approved. We have submitted documents to the and are hopeful to get the approval in coming months," state chief wildlife warden, G V Reddy told PTI.



Like a working plan for territorial areas and management plan for national parks and sanctuaries, a is needed under provisions (Section 38V) of the for proper management of a tiger reserve, which includes staff development and deployment plan, said wildlife activist Ajay Dubey who had filed the RTI application.



Dubey said after was constituted in 2006, all states were asked to submit of tiger reserves coming under their ambit.



However, even after the Supreme Court directives to comply with the guidelines, states have failed to submit TCPs.



in its objectives had defined that aims at ecologically compatible land uses in tiger reserves and areas linking it to another for addressing the livelihood concerns of locals, so as to provide dispersal habitats and corridors for spillover population of wild animals from the designated core areas.

