Tillerson defends foreign policy record at year's end

The United States' top has defended his country's record, saying progress had been made in the last year to rein in North Korea's nuclear ambitions and to counter the "immense challenges" posed by Russia, and



In an opinion piece in the New York Times, Secretary of State said yesterday some 90 per cent of Pyongyang's export earnings had been cut off by a series of international sanctions after the "abandoned the failed policy of strategic patience".



Tensions have escalated dramatically on the Korean peninsula this year after the isolated but nuclear-armed regime staged a series of atomic and intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) tests - and as US Donald Trump and North Korean leader traded personal insults.wants to abandon its nuclear programme and has spearheaded three rounds of UN sanctions against the isolated regime, restricting crucial of coal, iron, seafood and textiles from the cash-starved state.has hit out at those sanctions, calling the latest round "an act of war", and has vowed to never give up its nuclear programme.In his piece Tillerson said "a door to dialogue remains open" for but warned "until denuclearisation occurs, the pressure will continue".At the same time he called on - Pyongyang's only major ally - to "do more" to pressurehas been dogged by allegations his campaign team colluded with to help him win last year's election.Addressing relations with Moscow, Tillerson said the had "no illusions about the regime we are dealing with" and that they were "on against Russian aggression".But he added that needed to "recongise the need to work with where mutual interests intersect" citing civil war where the two countries have backed opposing sides but pushed for peace talks.On he struck a less conciliatory tone."The flawed nuclear deal is no longer the focal point of our policy toward Iran," he warned. "We are now confronting the totality of Iranian threats."He also defended his to the State Department and USAID budget, saying they were designed to "address root problems that lead to inefficiencies and frustrations".Critics say Tillerson's first year in office has seen scores of key diplomatic posts go unfilled, embassies hampered by and many veteran staff leave the foreign service altogether.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)