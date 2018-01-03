Timothee Chalamet wins rising star award, thanks Hammer's wife

Timothee Chalamet, whose role in "Call Me By Your Name" is generating buzz, won the rising star award alongside "Wonder Woman" star at the 29th Annual Palm Springs Awards Gala.



Chalamet thanked for his "brotherhood" in making the romance drama, reported



"It's truly an awesome feeling to get to be in the Rising Stars category tonight alongside Gal, your film has literally made 250 times more money than my movie has. I'm left feeling a little insecure, unqualified to be up here but it's okay," Chalamet, 22, said.The thanked for his "big brotherhood, guidance and friendship"."To have someone in your position, and as talented as you are, be a mentor to me for the last two years is invaluable to me. I really mean it, man."He then turned toward Hammer's wife, Elizabeth Chambers, to thank her."And special thanks to Armie's wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who is here tonight, as well, who is as crucial to this process as anyone. And for letting me crawl all over your husband for two months. Thank you for that," he joked.The event was attended by A-listers such as Chalamet's "Call Me By Your Name" costar Hammer, Gadot, Kumail Nanjiani, Gary Oldman, Salma Hayek, and among others.In the movie, set the in the 1983, Italy, Chalamet plays a precocious 17-year-old Elio Perlman, who meets Oliver, a handsome doctoral student working as an intern for his father.Elio and Oliver discover the awakening desire over the course of a summer that will change their lives forever.

