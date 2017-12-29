Tin, nickel and copper armiture firm up on sustained demand

Tin, and armiture firmed up at the market here today following stockist buying amid sustained demand from alloy industries.



While, cable scrap, scrap heavy, utensils, billets and brass utensils scrap eased due to sluggish demand from industrial users.



rose by Rs 15 per kg to Rs 820 from Thursday's close Rs 805 and went-up by Rs 10 per kg to Rs 1,335 as against Rs 1,325.armiture inched up per kg to Rs 433.However, utensils and brass utensils scrap edged down by Rs 2 per kg each to Rs 413 and Rs 333 as compared Rs 415 and Rs 335 yesterday.cable scrap, scrap heavy and billets softened by a Re per kg each to Rs 454, Rs 444 and Rs 482, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)