Business Standard

Toyota launches new hybrid model cars Camry Hybrid, Prius

The company is pushing for hybridisation in India, a market which it has described as a crucial one

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Toyota Camry Hybrid. Photo: Twitter
Japanese auto major Toyota on Wednesday launched new versions of its two hybrid models — Camry Hybrid and Prius — in India priced at Rs 31.99 lakh and Rs 38.96 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi), respectively.

The company, which is present in India through a joint venture with the Kirloskar group Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), is pushing for hybridisation in India, a market which it has described as a "crucial" one.

"We are actively working to promote strong hybrid technology and other environment-friendly vehicles based on our stance that environment-friendly vehicles can have a positive impact on the environment only if they are used widely," Toyota Kirloskar Motor Managing Director Akito Tachibana said in a statement.

He further said: "India being a crucial market for us, we believe there is more to the market beyond just the numbers. We have taken good stock of our priorities for the road ahead and we do not want to make just more vehicles but also want to address other critical issues associated with energy, environment and safety."

The new Camry Hybrid is has a 2.5 litre engine with an electric motor and delivers a fuel economy of 19.16 kmpl. It is equipped with electronically-controlled continuously variable transmission resulting in highly responsive performance and reduction of fuel consumption, TKM said.

It also qualifies to receive a markdown of Rs 70,000 at its price under the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric cars) scheme and the benefit is passed onto the customer, the company added.

The new Prius with a sporty design is equipped with the latest in Toyota's hybrid technology that blends a 1.8 litre petrol engine and an electric motor for a maximum efficiency of 26.27 kmpl with minimum emission, TKM said.

Tachibana said with an aim to contribute to the resolution of social issues and sustainable growth of an automobile based society, the company believes that environment-friendly vehicles will go a long way to remedy this.

