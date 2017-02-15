Toyota launches new hybrid model cars Camry Hybrid, Prius

Japanese auto major on Wednesday launched new versions of its two hybrid models — and — in India priced at Rs 31.99 lakh and Rs 38.96 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi), respectively.

The company, which is present in India through a joint venture with the — Kirloskar Motor (TKM), is pushing for hybridisation in India, a market which it has described as a "crucial" one.

"We are actively working to promote strong hybrid technology and other environment-friendly vehicles based on our stance that environment-friendly vehicles can have a positive impact on the environment only if they are used widely," Kirloskar Motor Managing Director Akito Tachibana said in a statement.

He further said: "India being a crucial market for us, we believe there is more to the market beyond just the numbers. We have taken good stock of our priorities for the road ahead and we do not want to make just more vehicles but also want to address other critical issues associated with energy, environment and safety."

The new is has a 2.5 litre engine with an electric motor and delivers a fuel economy of 19.16 kmpl. It is equipped with electronically-controlled continuously variable transmission resulting in highly responsive performance and reduction of fuel consumption, said.

It also qualifies to receive a markdown of Rs 70,000 at its price under the FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric cars) scheme and the benefit is passed onto the customer, the company added.

The new with a sporty design is equipped with the latest in Toyota's hybrid technology that blends a 1.8 litre petrol engine and an electric motor for a maximum efficiency of 26.27 kmpl with minimum emission, said.

Tachibana said with an aim to contribute to the resolution of social issues and sustainable growth of an automobile based society, the company believes that environment-friendly vehicles will go a long way to remedy this.