TMC MP arrest: Kejriwal attacks Modi for 'vendetta politics'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi
over the arrest of a Trinamool Congress
(TMC) parliamentarian by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), deploring the action as "vendetta politics".
Kejriwal, a bitter critic of Modi, alleged that the arrest of Sudip Bandopadhyay
had its roots in TMC's opposition to the invalidation of 1,000 and 500 rupee notes.
The Aam Aadmi Party
led by Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee-headed TMC
have been quite vocal against the November 8 move and the two leaders had also staged joint protests on the issue.
"This is vendetta politics of Modi ji. His msg is - Agar kisi ne notbandi ke khilaaf bola to chhodenge nahi. Really deplorable," the AAP
leader tweeted.
