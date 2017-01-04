TMC MP arrest: Kejriwal attacks Modi for 'vendetta politics'

Delhi Chief Minister on Wednesday lashed out at Prime Minister over the arrest of a (TMC) parliamentarian by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), deploring the action as "vendetta politics".

Kejriwal, a bitter critic of Modi, alleged that the arrest of had its roots in TMC's opposition to the invalidation of 1,000 and 500 rupee notes.

The led by Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee-headed have been quite vocal against the November 8 move and the two leaders had also staged joint protests on the issue.

"This is vendetta politics of Modi ji. His msg is - Agar kisi ne notbandi ke khilaaf bola to chhodenge nahi. Really deplorable," the leader tweeted.

Bandopadhyay, TMC's leader in the Lok Sabha, was arrested by the in connection with the on Tuesday.