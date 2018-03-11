TN actors pay tribute to Sridevi

Rich tributes were today paid to Indian cinema icon here by a host of stars of Kollywood, from where she took the baby steps to a glittering career. A prayer meet was held at a city hotel for Sridevi, who passed away in on February 24, in which her husband Boney Kapoor, daughters Jhanvi and Khushi were among those who attended.

The event was out of bounds for the media. Earlier, leading actors paid their homage to at a meet held in the office of the of South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA), popularly known as 'Nadigar Sangam', here. Several prominent Tamil film stars, including Sivakumar, K Bhagyaraj, "Kutti" Padmini and Sripriya, who had long association with her, paid floral tributes to a photograph of kept at the office SIAA office. SIAA led the fellow artistes in paying tributes to Sridevi, who died aged 54. Manobala also a member of SIAA, tweeted and shared a photograph of the SIAA members paying their tributes to Ajith, his wife and Shalini, director Priyadarshan and visited the residence of here and conveyed their condolences. Sridevi, Indian cinema's first woman superstar, had an illustrious career spanning over four decades after making her debut as a in Tamil film "Thunaivan" in 1969. After making her mark in the South Indian films, she entered the Bollywood. Sridevi's body was cremated on February 28 in The ashes were immersed in last week.

