TN announces gift hamper ahead of Pongal day celebrations

Nadu today announced a special gift hamper for ration card holders and those lodged in refugee camps.



To be available ahead of the Day celebrations in all the public distribution shops in the state, people with ration cards and those Sri Lankans lodged in refugee camps would receive it, K Palaniswami said in a release here.



This would cost Rs 210 crore to the exchequer and benefit nearly 1.84 crore families, it said.The gift hamper would comprise one kg of rice and sugar, two ft long sugarcane stick, cashew and dry grapes weighing 20 grams each and five grams of cardamom, it said.The of is celebrated on January 14 every year.

