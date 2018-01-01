TN CM extends new year greetings to Prez, PM, Guv

K Palaniswami today extended new year greetings to Ram Nath Kovind, Modi, Vice- and



"On behalf of the and the people of Tamil Nadu, I wish you and your family a very Happy New Year, 2018. I pray God Almighty to give you strength to serve the nation," Palaniswami said in his message to Kovind and the Prime Minister.



He sent his greetings message to Kovind and Modi with a floral bouquet, an official release said here.In his greetings to Vice- Venkaiah Naidu, Palaniswami said, "I am very happy to convey my hearty greetings and good wishes to you and your family on the occasion of New Year, 2018".The also greeted the"I have great pleasure in conveying my best wishes and greetings to you and your family a very Happy New Year, 2018", Palaniswami said in his message.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)