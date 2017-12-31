TN Governor, Chief Minister extend new year greetings

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, K and various political party leaders today greeted people on the eve of new year.



"I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to the people of at the dawn of New Year 2018", Purohit said.



"On this happy occasion let us all resolve to work together in a spirit of harmony and friendship to usher in progress and development so as to create a brighter and better tomorrow", he said in a release."May we all direct our efforts to make our nation peaceful, strong and prosperous", he said.K in his greetings message appealed the people to make use of the various schemes implemented by the and said everyone should unite and work for the welfare of the state.Vaiko, S Ramadoss, State Secretary R Mutharasan also extended their new year greetings on the occasion.

