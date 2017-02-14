Tamil Nadu Governor likely to take call on basis of legal opinions

-
Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is expected to take a decision on formation of a new government in the state on the basis of recommendations by three legal luminaries, including Soli Sorabjee.
In his only report sent on Sunday to the central government, ever since O Panneerselvam resigned as chief minister on February 5, the governor conveyed that he had taken legal opinions from Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, former Solicitor General Mohan Parasaran and constitutional expert Sorabjee.
Two of the three experts suggested that composite floor test like the one conducted in Uttar Pradesh in 1998 could be done in Tamil Nadu, a Home Ministry official said quoting the governor's report.
In 1998, the Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the Uttar Pradesh assembly to determine who between the two claimants -- Jagdambika Pal and Kalyan Singh — commanded the majority support for chief ministership.
Sorabjee said the floor test should not be delayed and maximum wait period should be for a week and the leader who commands largest number of MLAs should be sworn-in.
"The Governor is expected to take a decision on the basis of the suggestions given by the three legal experts," the official said.
The Supreme Court restored AIADMK chief V K Sasikala's conviction in a disproportionate assets case and sent her back to jail, making her bid to become chief minister of Tamil Nadu short-lived and sparking a fresh battle for power in the ruling party.
