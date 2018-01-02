TN honours sports personalities who bagged top honours in 2017

K today presented prizes to nine sportspersons and five coaches who bagged honours in varoius events in 2017.



He handed over cheques to the sports persons and to their coaches totalling Rs 99.05 lakh, at a function held at the Secretariat here, an official release said.



The nine have bagged medals at the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships (Odisha), at the 7th World Dwarf Games in and the Asian Age Group International Championship at Uzbekistan, last year.gave a award of Rs 20 lakh to G Lakshmanan who bagged gold medals in the 5,000 metre and 10,000 metre runs at the event.S Arokiya Rajiv, who won the gold in 4x400 m relay and silver in the 400 m run, was given Rs 15 lakh.The also gave away a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to R who won in the 4x400 metre heats.honoured K Ganesan for bagging three gold medals in the World Dwarf Games by presenting a cheque of Rs 15 lakh.Ganesan emerged the winner in throw, shotput and throw events, the release said.C Manoj, who won a gold in javellin throw and silver medals in shotput and in discuss throw, was honoured with a cheque of Rs 11 lakh by on the occasion.presented cheque of Rs 9.50 lakh to P Vikas who won one a gold, one silver and two bronze medals.V Leonard and S Dhanush were presented cheques for Rs 4 lakh and Rs 2.50 lakh respectively.

