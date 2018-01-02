TN rolls out e-Governance policy

today launched an policy that would enable public, and commercial establishments get all it's services through mode.



"The policy aims to provide all services through mode and also through common service centres and under the Government's Vision 2023 plan," an official release said.



Chief K Palaniswamy released the policy 2017 booklet, which was received by State IT M Manikandan, at a function here today.The Vision 2023 document was released by the late Chief in March 2012 aiming to make the State 'numero uno' in the country and set a target of 11 per cent growth in GSDP by 2023.The policy would also have guidelines to provide a 'comprehensive IT infrastructure" for the initiatives taken by the government, the release said.Noting that the drive would enhance integration of various departments, it claimed this move would result in increase in production and reduce expenses on computer maintenance.The policy has a provision for the to allocate 0.5 per cent of the total funds in a financial year for the initiatives and later increase it to three per cent in the next five years in a phased manner.K Shanmugam, IT Department, Principal Secretary T K Ramachandran and senior officials participated in the function, the release added.

