Top 6 cos together take Rs 39,003 cr hit in m-cap

The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued Indian companies eroded by Rs 39,002.72 crore last week, with information technology (IT) major taking the hardest hit.

While TCS, RIL, Bank, Infosys, and saw erosion in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, ITC, ONGC, CIL and HUL made gains on the other hand.

TCS's plunged Rs 15,438.31 crore to Rs 4,49,966.92 crore, emerging as the worst hit.

The valuation of tumbled Rs 9,015.51 crore to Rs 2,23,136.69 crore and that of tanked Rs 6,387.88 crore to Rs 1,93,720.89 crore.

SBI's valuation plummeted by Rs 2,949.86 crore to Rs 1,90,925.50 crore and of dipped by Rs 2,810.91 crore to Rs 3,04,907.24 crore.

suffered a loss of Rs 2,400.25 crore to Rs 3,47,940.18 crore in its m-cap.

On the other hand, emerged as the top gainer with its valuation surging Rs 14,116.56 crore to Rs 2,59,808.85 crore.

CIL's jumped Rs 3,569.26 crore to Rs 1,89,791.54 crore and of went up by Rs 2,060.63 crore to Rs 2,94,124.85 crore.

The valuation of HUL rose by Rs 1,385.13 crore to Rs 1,80,219.15 crore.

In terms of ranking of top-10 firms, stood at number one position followed by RIL, Bank, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC, CIL, and HUL.

Over the past week, both key indices — the Sensex and the Nifty — rose 132.77 points, or 0.49 per cent, and 58 points, or 0.70 per cent, respectively.