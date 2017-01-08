Top 6 cos together take Rs 39,003 cr hit in m-cap

The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most valued Indian companies eroded by Rs 39,002.72 crore last week, with information technology (IT) major TCS
taking the hardest hit.
While TCS, RIL, HDFC
Bank, Infosys, HDFC
and SBI
saw erosion in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, ITC, ONGC, CIL and HUL made gains on the other hand.
TCS's m-cap
plunged Rs 15,438.31 crore to Rs 4,49,966.92 crore, emerging as the worst hit.
The valuation of Infosys
tumbled Rs 9,015.51 crore to Rs 2,23,136.69 crore and that of HDFC
tanked Rs 6,387.88 crore to Rs 1,93,720.89 crore.
SBI's valuation plummeted by Rs 2,949.86 crore to Rs 1,90,925.50 crore and of HDFC Bank
dipped by Rs 2,810.91 crore to Rs 3,04,907.24 crore.
RIL
suffered a loss of Rs 2,400.25 crore to Rs 3,47,940.18 crore in its m-cap.
On the other hand, ONGC
emerged as the top gainer with its valuation surging Rs 14,116.56 crore to Rs 2,59,808.85 crore.
CIL's m-cap
jumped Rs 3,569.26 crore to Rs 1,89,791.54 crore and of ITC
went up by Rs 2,060.63 crore to Rs 2,94,124.85 crore.
The valuation of HUL rose by Rs 1,385.13 crore to Rs 1,80,219.15 crore.
In terms of ranking of top-10 firms, TCS
stood at number one position followed by RIL, HDFC
Bank, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC, CIL, SBI
and HUL.
Over the past week, both key indices — the Sensex and the Nifty — rose 132.77 points, or 0.49 per cent, and 58 points, or 0.70 per cent, respectively.
