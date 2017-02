Top 7 cos bunch up Rs 51,613 cr in m-cap, ITC runs up most

Seven of the 10 most valued Indian companies saw their combined market valuation swell by Rs 51,613.42 crore last week, with taking the lion's share of gains.

Barring TCS, and Infosys, market capitalisation (m-cap) rose for the rest of the seven companies for the week ended Friday.

The of was higher by Rs 18,128.54 crore at Rs 3,30,375.99 crore, making it the biggest gainer.

SBI's valuation went up by Rs 14,307 crore to Rs 2,21,185.01 crore and that of Coal India jumped Rs 5,741.86 crore to Rs 2,02,392.58 crore.

The of Bank soared Rs 5,057.77 crore to Rs 3,35,467.64 crore. HDFC's rose by Rs 4,002.33 crore to Rs 2,21,269.62 crore and saw an advance of Rs 2,773.47 crore to Rs 3,35,313.85 crore.

IOC's valuation rose Rs 1,602.45 crore to Rs 1,88,093.48 crore.

In contrast, suffered an erosion of Rs 24,492.42 crore in its to Rs 4,40,144.34 crore.

ONGC's valuation declined by Rs 4,619.97 crore to Rs 2,57,883.86 crore and that of slipped Rs 1,653.8 crore to Rs 2,14,752.84 crore.

In terms of total ranking, led the chart followed by RIL, Bank, ITC, ONGC, HDFC, SBI, Infosys, CIL (Coal India) and IOC.

Over the past week, the Sensex rallied 358.06 points, or 1.28 per cent, and the Nifty 99.70 points, or 1.15 per cent.