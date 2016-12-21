Top bureaucrats in race for Sebi chief post

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and Power Secretary P K Pujari are among the front runners

At least three senior bureaucrats are believed to be in contention for the post of capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of (Sebi)’s chairman after the extended tenure of incumbent ends on March 1, 2017.



The process for selecting the next chief started in September. Several applications were received.



A decision will be taken by the after taking into consideration the recommendations of the Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC), which has conducted the interviews and short-listed the candidates, sources said.



Sources said three senior bureaucrats are now among the contenders for the post falling vacant on March 1 and these include Power Secretary and additional secretary in the ministry Ajay Tyagi.



Tyagi, additional secretary (investment) in the department of economic affairs, handles capital market, among other areas. An IAS officer from Himachal Pradesh, Tyagi, for a short while was also on the Reserve Bank of board.



Pujari, a Gujarat-cadre IAS officer has served in various roles, including in the ministries of agriculture and finance. Among others, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das’s name was also doing the rounds for this important post. Das, a key figure in the government's economic policy-making decisions, is already on the board as a ministry nominee.



Besides chairman and whole-time members, the board includes independent members and nominees of the ministry, the corporate affairs ministry and the Reserve Bank of (RBI).



Generally, chairman is appointed for five years or up to the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

The person would also be eligible for re-appointment.



Sinha took charge as chairman on February 18, 2011, and was initially appointed for three years. Later, he was given a two-year extension.



Days before Sinha’s last term was to end on February 17, 2016, the approved his re-appointment to the position from February 18 till March 1 next year. chairman receives a consolidated pay of Rs 4.5 lakh per month.



"Keeping in view the role and importance of as a regulator, it is desirable that persons with high integrity, eminence and reputation, preferably with more than 25 years of professional experience and in the age group of 50-60 years may apply," the ministry had said in September while inviting applications.



In July last year, before the current one-year tenure was granted to Sinha, the had initiated a search-and- selection process to find his successor and it got as many as 50 applications. Despite short-listing seven candidates, the decided to give a one-year extension to Sinha to ensure stability due to volatile market conditions.



Press Trust of India