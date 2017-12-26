Top JeM militant Noor Mohammad killed in encounter in J&K

JUST IN
Business Standard

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Noor Mohammad, a top Jaish-e- Mohammad militant, was killed today in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama District of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an Army official.

"The Divisional Commander of JeM Noor Mohammad Tantrey alias Noor Trali was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Samboora area of Pulwama," the official said.


He said the body of the militant has been recovered along with a weapon.

The official said the operation was still in progress.

First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 08:45 IST

