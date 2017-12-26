Top JeM militant Noor Mohammad killed in encounter in J&K

Noor Mohammad, a top Jaish-e- Mohammad militant, was killed today in an encounter with security forces in District of Jammu and Kashmir, according to an Army



"The Divisional of JeM Tantrey alias Noor Trali was killed in a gunbattle with security forces in Samboora area of Pulwama," the said.



He said the body of the militant has been recovered along with a weapon.The said the operation was still in progress.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)