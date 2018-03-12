JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Automobile engineer drowns in Ozarkhed dam in Nashik

US officials: NKorea will face no more conditions for talks US
Business Standard

Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth developing show based on 'Beverly Hills, 90210'

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Actors Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are developing a new show loosely based on their career-defining primetime soap "Beverly Hills, 90210". The project is currently in development with CBS and would be featuring Spelling and Garth portraying exaggerated versions of themselves, reported People magazine. The original series ran from 1990 to 2000.

It was rebooted as 90210 on the CW from 2008 to 2013. The series has yet to be given a title, but Garth and Spelling reportedly attended meetings for the project at the CBS network office over the weekend.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 12 2018. 11:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements