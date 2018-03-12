Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth developing show based on 'Beverly Hills, 90210'

Actors and are developing a new show loosely based on their career-defining primetime soap "Beverly Hills, 90210". The project is currently in development with and would be featuring Spelling and portraying exaggerated versions of themselves, reported The original ran from 1990 to 2000.

It was rebooted as on the CW from 2008 to 2013. The has yet to be given a title, but and Spelling reportedly attended meetings for the project at the network office over the weekend.

