Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth developing show based on 'Beverly Hills, 90210'

Actors Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth are developing a new show loosely based on their career-defining primetime soap "Beverly Hills, 90210". The project is currently in development with CBS and would be featuring Spelling and Garth portraying exaggerated versions of themselves, reported People magazine. The original series ran from 1990 to 2000.
It was rebooted as 90210 on the CW from 2008 to 2013. The series has yet to be given a title, but Garth and Spelling reportedly attended meetings for the project at the CBS network office over the weekend.
