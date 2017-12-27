Toyota Kirloskar Motor expects sales to grow 8-9% next year

Kirloskar Motor (TKM) expects its sales to grow by 8-9 per cent next year riding on its best sellers, and Innova Crysta, along with a renewed focus on premium sedan



The company, a joint venture between the Japanese auto major and the Kirloskar group, also plans to come up with a marketing plan to push sales of Camry Hybrid.



"We expect 2018 to have a single-digit growth, but on a higher side, anything around 8-9 per cent. Our expectation is to grow at industry standards," and Senior Vice- President (Sales and Marketing) N toldThe company should be growing by 5-6 per cent this year by December, he added.Elaborating on the strategy for the new year, said the company's focus in 2018 is going to be on and"Sales of have been very good, and it has expanded in volumes this year. We will continue the same," he said.Besides, the company would like to put a lot of focus on as the segment is shrinking, he added.Despite the C segment (Corolla) slowing, the company still holds a leadership position, according to the official.On Camry Hybrid, said sales of the model were hit after GST came into force early this year."After the prices of hybrids went up due to GST, the market immediately shrank. We were doing about 100 cars a month, which came down to 35 cars. Subsequent to that, the government relaxed the price on hybrids at the last stage, and we have seen some improved traction," he added.On the company's strategy going forward, said: "We have been working with our marketing team to increase the volumes of our hybrid. So, next year, we will try to come back on marketing efforts to increase hybrid volume to convince customers to go for hybrids."He said further that the company is approaching the government and trying to explain that hybrids are part of electrified cars.has sold over 700 Camry hybrids so far this year compared to around 1,200 sold last year. The decline is due to price increase after GST implementation.

