Toyota Kirloskar Motor sales rise 21% in January

Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday reported a 21 per cent increase in domestic sales in January at 10,336 units.



The company had sold 8,511 units in the domestic market in January last year, Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.



"Three months into and we can slowly see that the market is reviving with increased footfalls and customer enquiries," TKM Director and Senior VP, Sales and Marketing, N Raja said.



In fact, even with in effect, the company still managed to record a 17 per cent growth in sales in the last three months when compared to the same period last year, he added.



"This has been possible due to the overwhelming response the new and have received and we would like to thank our customers for the same," Raja said.



The company also exported 916 units of the series in January compared to 745 units in the same month last year.

Press Trust of India