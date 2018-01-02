TPREL commissions 50 MW DCR solar plant in Karnataka

Renewable company Tata Power Renewable Ltd(TPREL), today announced the commissioning of its 50 MW DCR solar plant at Pavagada Solar Park in the state.



The project was won by the company on April 4, 2016 under the National Solar Mission Phase-II Batch-II Tranche-I State Specific Bundling Scheme, the company said in a release.



With this development, TPREL's total installedoperating capacity now stands at 1664 MW, it said.The 50 MW solar plants have been built over 253 acres, TPREL said, adding, the sale of power from solar plant has been tied up under a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with Ltd. at a tariff of Rs 4.84/ unit.TPREL said, "the commissioning of the 50 in fortifies our position of being the largest renewable company in the country, with a strong presence in solar power generation.""... we continue to seek potential areas across and in select International markets through organic and inorganic opportunities," he said.TPREL recently commissioned 25 in Charanka, Solar Park, Gujarat; 30 in Palaswade in and 100 at Pavagada Solar park inTata Power's vision is to have 35-40 per cent of the company's total generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2025, the company said.Tata Power's renewable capacity this year crossed 2000 MW and green generation portfolio crossed the 3000 MW mark, it added.

