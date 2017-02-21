Trade between Indian and Pakistan comes to grinding halt

The agitating truckers and drivers, along with their families, relatives joined stir near the ICP

between and remained disrupted for the second day on Tuesday because of the strike by truck operators.



was disrupted at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) when sizeable members of the launched stir for indefinite period yesterday in support of their demands.



The agitating truckers and drivers, along with their families, relatives joined the stir near the ICP.



One of the Union leaders said the union has unanimously resolved to take up the matter with Amritsar Deputy Commissioner as well as Custom Commissioner for the redressal of their issues.



He said influential transporters were overloading their trucks at lower prices allegedly in connivance with the officials posted at ICP.



However, authorities at ICP said that agitating truckers were allegedly minting money by charging exorbitantly.



On the other hand, transporters said they have not violated any rule.



"These protesting union members targeted my business earlier and even thrashed my drivers. I have more than 100 vehicles which lift consignments imported from across the border," transporter G S Bedi alleged.



He accused the truckers associated with the union of charging "unreasonable" rates.



Meanwhile, traders also lodged complaints with the Deputy Commissioner and the police against the truck union for hampering the

