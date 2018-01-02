Traffic woes in Delhi continue

Commuters in the national capital had a harrowing time for a second day today as many roads were choked up with traffic.



Motorists faced difficulties while crossing which connects with Noida, and



The carriageway from Moolchand to was closed due to the ongoing repair of flyover, increasing traffic load on surrounding roads.Traffic movement from Dhaula Kuan towards Gurgaon was disrupted after a truck broke down near Jharera village.The Traffic Police kept posting updates about the traffic situation on its handle."Traffic will remain heavy in the carriageway from Patel Chowk to due to demonstration.Kindly avoid the stretch," according to a tweet."Traffic will remain heavy in the carriageway from ISBT to Nigam Bodh Ghaat & Yamuna Bazar to ISBT due to gathering of devotees near Kindly avoid the stretch," another tweet read.More than two lakh people revelling in traditionally vibrant New Year celebrations at key landmarks in and the partial closure of the busy flyover led to heavy traffic jam across the national capital yesterday.The city came almost to a standstill as the traffic jam in south and central due to the closure of one of the carriageways of the flyover for repair, spilled over to other areas, making life difficult for commuters.

