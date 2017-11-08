Trai hopes to share new telecom policy inputs with DoT in Dec

The regulator Trai plans to share with the Telecom Department next month its inputs on key aspects that need to be considered as part of the New Telecom Policy(NTP), according to a senior official of the watchdog.



The Telecom Regulatory Authority of (Trai) will do an "internal brainstorming" on the emerging requirements of the sector for 2020-2022 as also the network, device ecosystem and security related needs that are expected to come up, said the official who did not wish to be named.



The idea, the official said, is to look at an overarching framework that would enable a holistic growth of the sector, and the support infrastructure required to facilitate the same.The official said that Trai will move "quickly" on the exercise, and is targeting mid- to end-December for sharing its feedback."Trai will be sharing important issues that require attention in NTP," the official said.Yesterday, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha had said the Telecom Ministry (DoT) hopes to finalise the new telecom policy by February and would release its draft by December-end for public comments.The policy in the offing is expected to focus on areas such as Internet for all, next-generation technologies (like 5G and Internet of Things), skills development, and security, among others.

