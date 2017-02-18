Trai to review tariff rules on promotional offers, predatory pricing

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) will review the rules of tariff
assessment with regard to promotional offers
and predatory pricing, issues that have triggered a public spat between Reliance
Jio and incumbent operators.
These contentious issues would be debated as part of a consultation paper on 'Regulatory Principles of Tariff
Assessment' issued by the Trai.
"The consultation paper deals with emergent issues and challenges...Related to regulatory principles of tariff
assessment, for example, transparency, promotional offers, disclosures and non-discrimination, adherence to the principle of non-predatory pricing, the meaning of predatory pricing, relevant market, assessment of dominant position," a Trai
statement said.
Trai
said the consultation "aims to bring about greater clarity in interpretation of various regulatory principles set out in the Telecom Tariff
Order in consonance with the best global practices".
The industry and other stakeholders have been asked to submit written comments on these issues by March 17, 2017.
The issues to be debated include new measures that need to be prescribed by the regulator to ensure transparency in the tariff
offers made by telecom operators and strengthening of definition relating to "non-discrimination".
Trai
has sought views on which tariff
offers should qualify as "promotional offers" and the need to limit the number of promotional offers
that can be launched by an operator in a year one after another or concurrently.
It also seeks suggestions on definition and criteria for "dominance" in relevant telecom markets.
"How to assess significant market power in each relevant market? What are the relevant factors which should be taken into consideration," are questions that have been posed by Trai
in the latest consultation paper.
It will also review the methods and processes that should be applied by the regulator to assess predatory pricing
by a service provider in a relevant market.
The review comes amid a standoff between newcomer Reliance
Jio and incumbent operators such as Bharti Airtel, Vodafone and Idea Cellular on issues such as predatory pricing, market dominance and extension of promotional offers.
The telecom tribunal is currently hearing a plea by Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular challenging the regulator's decision to allow Reliance
Jio to continue free promotional offer beyond the stipulated 90 days.
