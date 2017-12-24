Transport Dept mulls app-based AC buses through pvt operators

The Transport department is mulling a policy of running app-based air conditioned buses through private operators to tide over the shortage of public transport buses.



The department is making all out efforts to have more buses and the idea is to have private operators on board for running air conditioned buses on the pattern of existing Cluster scheme, said a



"A policy for the purpose is being discussed currently and several rounds of meetings have been held. The policy is expected to be finalised in the near future," he said.Under the cluster scheme, Integrated Multi Modal System (DIMTS) operates 1,650 standard floor buses through private entities.The policy being discussed is likely to offer stage carriage permits to private operators, meaning buses run by them will pick and drop passengers at stops of a designated route, the said."The department will fix clusters, routes and timing while private partners will take care of buses and staff, the policy envisages," he said.The policy is also likely to allow all size air conditioned buses with their fares being higher than existing ticket prices of DTC and Cluster buses, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)