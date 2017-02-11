Treat honest taxpayer with dignity and courtesy: CBDT to I-T department

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has urged the (I-T) department to ensure enhanced accountability and probity in public dealings and see to it that and compliant people are treated with "dignity and courtesy".

Chairman Sushil Chandra in a letter to his officials has urged them to stick to these principles and ensure that any "aberrations" are dealt with quickly, according to rules.

"I would like all the officers and officials of the department to pursue the path of Revenue, Accountability, Probity, Information and Digitisation (RAPID) as desired by the Prime Minister and reiterated by the Finance Minister. While pursuing the path of mobilisation, which is an integral part of our core work, we must always keep in view the assurance given by the Finance Minister that all honest, compliant persons will be treated with dignity an courtesy," Chandra wrote in the letter, also accessed by PTI.

The letter comes against the backdrop of people's concern that the may harass them post as crores of pieces of data and lakhs of individuals are being scrutinised by the department regarding black money and other financial crimes.

He asked the regional heads and administrative superiors in the department to "ensure greater accountability and probity in all actions taken by the officers and officials of the department" and see that aberrations are treated with a prompt administrative response.

He said that abiding by these directives and principles will "definitely go a long way in enhancing the image of the department in the eyes of the public in general and taxpayers in particular".

Chandra said a taxpayer-friendly service delivery, provided by a disciplined, motivated and enthused workforce, is "one of the cornerstones" to achieve the vision of nation building through progressive policy, efficient and effective administration and improved voluntary compliance.

RAPID was coined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 'Rajswa Gyan Sangam' ( knowledge conclave) of the officers last year.