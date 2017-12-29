JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Sharif calls Musharraf coward, asks judiciary to bring him

Gadkari complains of uneasiness after addressing public meet
Business Standard

Trinamool announces names of candidates for by-polls

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Ruling Trinamool Congress today announced the names of candidates for the upcoming by-polls for Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency and Noapara assembly seat.

The party nominated Sajda Ahmed for Uluberia. Sajda is wife of former TMC MP from Uluberia Sultan Ahmed whose death earlier this year has necessitated the election, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said.


In Noapara assembly constituency, TMC fielded Sunil Singh, he said.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA Madhusudan Ghose a few months back.

The by-polls would be held on January 29 and counting of votes will take place on February 1.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 17:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements