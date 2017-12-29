Trinamool announces names of candidates for by-polls

Ruling today announced the names of candidates for the upcoming by-polls for constituency and assembly seat.



The party nominated for Sajda is wife of former TMC from Sultan Ahmed whose death earlier this year has necessitated the election, general said.



In assembly constituency, TMC fielded Sunil Singh, he said.The seat fell vacant following the death of Madhusudan Ghose a few months back.The by-polls would be held on January 29 and counting of votes will take place on February 1.

