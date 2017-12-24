JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Ashes gone, pride at stake for wounded England at MCG

N Korea slams new UN sanctions as an "act of war": state media
Business Standard

Trinamool Congress ahead by 6,000 votes in Sabang by-poll

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

The ruling Trinamool Congress was leading over the CPI(M) by 6,000 votes as counting began for West Bengal's Sabang assembly by-poll.

After the third round of counting, TMC candidate Gita Rani Bhunia secured 16,473 votes, whereas the CPI(M)'s Rita Mandal secured 10,095 votes.


Antara Bhattacharya of the BJP bagged 8,291 votes, and Congress candidate Chiranjib Bhowmick received 4,725 votes.

The by-election took place on December 21.

The TMC has fielded Gita Rani Bhunia, wife of former Congress leader Manas Bhunia, who had defected to the ruling party earlier this year, necessitating the by-election.

Manas Bhunia is presently TMC MP in the Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, December 24 2017. 10:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements