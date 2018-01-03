Triple talaq bill flawed, claims Mamata

Chief Minister today described the bill on triple talaq as "defective", saying it would do Muslim women more harm than good.



She accused the of trying to "do politics" with the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, which was passed in the recently.



"We did not oppose the triple talaq bill because we are for women. I know many Muslims who abide by the This bill, brought by the government, is a defective one."Instead of protecting the Muslim women, it will cause them harm. The is playing petty politics with the bill," said while addressing a meeting here.also claimed that her is the only party in the country having 33 per cent women MPs.Questioning the utility of Modi's 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme, said that the Centre was spending only Rs 100 crore for the entire country, while is spending Rs 5,000 crore for the 'Kanyashree' scheme.'Kanyashree' is a cash transfer scheme with the aim of improving the status and well-being of the girl child in West Bengal by incentivising schooling of teenage girls.The had on December 28 passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill that criminalises instant triple talaq or talaq- and makes it punishable by up to three years imprisonment for the husband.The development was hailed by the BJP-led as "historic" but disapproved of by a section of the Opposition.The passed the hugely contentious bill by voice vote after rejecting a string of amendments moved by Opposition members. The is yet to pass the bill.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)