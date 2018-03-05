Tripura results will not impact Karnataka, no Modi wave here: Siddaramaiah

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Siddaramaiah
Tripura poll results will have no impact in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are expected to be held in a few months time, as there is no "Modi wave" in this state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said. He also said the state BJP should worry about how B S Yeddyurappa, who was imprisoned in an illegal land denotification case and "presided over mining loot", would convince voters of providing stable, corruption-free governance in case the saffron party wins the Karnataka polls.

While the BJP wrested the Left bastion of Tripura and received an invitation to be a part of the government in Nagaland, it was a hung Assembly in Meghalaya. ALSO READ: A day after poll defeat, Manik Sarkar resigns as Tripura Chief Minister Congress emerged as the single largest party in Meghalaya with 21 seats. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was slated to visit poll-bound Karnataka on March 6, had said the lotus would bloom in Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal and Odisha. ALSO READ: After Tripura, Yogi confident of BJP's victory in Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah are the architects for the historic performance of the party in the northeast. Adityanath also praised Modi for drafting development policies and Shah, for his organisational skills.

First Published: Mon, March 05 2018. 15:01 IST

