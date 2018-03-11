TRS announces names of three candidates for RS polls

The ruling Samiti (TRS)in today announced names of its three candidates for the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections from the state. andTRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the names of party's J Santosh Kumar, B Lingaiah Yadav and B Prakash at the meeting of the TRS legislature party held here. "The announced their names and they will file their nominations tomorrow," and party's K told AIMIM and had yesterday said his party would support the TRS party in the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha from the state. Elections would be held on March 23 to fill the three vacancies. In the 119-member Legislative Assembly, the party-wise strength is: TRS-82, INC-19, MIM-7, BJP-5, TDP-3, Independent-1, CPI(M)-1 and CPI-1.

