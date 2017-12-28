Truck hits autorickshaw in Nashik, 7 vendors dead

-
Seven people were killed after an autorickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a truck near Shemli village on the Malegaon-Satana Road in the district early this morning, police said.
According to information received so far, the deceased were smalltime-vendors and were going to Satana, around 75 kms from here, to sell toys and other items at a fair there, they said.
The bodies are being taken to the Satana rural hospital, the police added.
