Business Standard

Truck hits autorickshaw in Nashik, 7 vendors dead

Press Trust of India  |  Nashik 

Seven people were killed after an autorickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a truck near Shemli village on the Malegaon-Satana Road in the district early this morning, police said.

According to information received so far, the deceased were smalltime-vendors and were going to Satana, around 75 kms from here, to sell toys and other items at a fair there, they said.


The bodies are being taken to the Satana rural hospital, the police added.

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 10:55 IST

