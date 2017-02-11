Trump, Abe pledge to strengthen US-Japan strategic ties

Trump described the US-Japan alliance as 'cornerstone' of peace and stability in the Pacific region

President has pledged close security and economic cooperation with as he described the alliance as the "cornerstone" of peace and stability in the Pacific region, a day after patching up with an assertive over the issue.



"We are committed to the security of and all areas under its administrative control and to further strengthening our very crucial alliance. The alliance is the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Pacific region," told reporters at a joint news conference with the visiting Japanese Prime Minister on Friday.



Seeking to put behind any friction as a result of his sometimes provocative statements during the presidential campaign, hugged as he arrived at the White House, and offered strong reassurances about America's commitment to Japan's defence in the face of China's increased military assertiveness.



"The bond between our two nations and the friendship between our two peoples runs very, very deep," said.



"This administration is committed to bringing those ties even closer. We are committed to the security of and all areas under its administrative control and to further strengthening our very crucial alliance."



Abe's visit, which was Trump's second with a head of government since being sworn in last month, came a day after the President, in a telephonic talk with his Chinese counterpart and agreed to "honour" a position that effectively acknowledges is not separate from



had enraged by stating that the 'One-China' policy on is up for negotiation and that he is not fully committed to it.



During the press conference, insisted that it is important that both and the continue to invest very heavily in the alliance to boost their defence capabilities.



He said the two countries face numerous challenges and bilateral cooperation is essential to address them.



"We will work together to promote our shared interests, of which we have many, in the region, including freedom from navigation and of navigation and defending against the North Korean missile and nuclear threat, both of which I consider a very, very high priority," said.



"On the economy, we will seek a trading relationship that is free, fair and reciprocal, benefiting both of our countries. The vibrant exchange between is a true blessing. is a proud nation with a rich history and culture and the American people have profound respect for your country and its traditions," said.



Abe, speaking through a translator, congratulated on being elected as the President.



"The mutually beneficial economic relations have been built by and the US," he said.



With taking on the leadership, said major scale infrastructure investments will be made, including the high-speed train.



Japan, with a high level of technical capability, will be able to contribute to Trump's growth strategy, he said.

Press Trust of India