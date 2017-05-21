TRENDING ON BS
Donald Trump meets President al-Sisi, says Egypt next on his itinerary

Trump described the talks with Egyptian President as 'very very important'

AFP/PTI  |  Riyadh 

President Donald Trump jokes with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a meeting (Photo: AP/PTI)
US President Donald Trump told Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi today during talks in the Saudi capital that he would soon visit Egypt.

"We will absolutely be putting that on the list very soon," Trump said at the beginning of bilateral talks with Sisi, hours before the US president is scheduled to address an Arab Islamic American summit.

Trump praised US relations with Egypt, describing the talks with Sisi as "very very important".

"We've really been through a lot together positively," he said.

Trump said that "safety seems to be very strong" in Egypt, which has seen deadly bombings and attacks on Christian Copts and security forces in past months.

Responding through an interpreter, Sisi said: "Egypt is secure and stable and is going very well with the cooperation of the United States.

"You are a unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible," Sisi said, addressing Trump.

"I agree!," the billionaire president responded as everyone laughed.

